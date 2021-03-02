TEP urges customers with overdue bills to take action as service disconnections resume

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Electric Power (TEP) is urging customers with overdue bills to take action and request assistance if necessary to avoid possible service disconnections.
Almost a full year after suspending disconnections, TEP is now resuming that step as a last resort for accounts with overdue balances. This includes potential disconnection of customers who haven’t paid for their electric service despite extended payment plans and other available assistance. TEP has provided repeated notices to affected customers, including on-bill messages, letters, email messages and, in some cases, telephone calls from a customer service representative.
“Resources are available to help those who’ve fallen behind on their bills and we encourage customers to call us if they need help,” said Dallas Dukes, Vice President of Customer Experience, Programs and Pricing. “Anyone who’s been notified that their service could be disconnected should reach out to us right away to discuss available options.”
TEP works with several community agencies to offer emergency bill payment assistance to customers through the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the statewide Home Energy Assistance Fund administered by Wildfire. A list of participating organizations is available on TEP’s website. Low income discounts and payment extensions also may be available for qualifying customers.
TEP offers other payment assistance programs and options including flexible pricing plans, free home weatherization for low-income customers, online tools to manage bills and Budget Billing, which divides customer bills into 12 equal monthly payments.
Assistance also may be available from the City of Tucson and Pima County Eviction Prevention Emergency Rent and Utility Relief Program, administered by the Community Investment Corporation. Qualifying tenants and landlords are invited to join a waiting list for rental and utility payment relief. Assistance will be provided on a first come, first-served basis. Learn more at tucsonpimaep.com.
