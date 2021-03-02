18 tribal and public libraries in Arizona will receive CARES Act funding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records is awarding 18 tribal and public libraries across the state CARES Act funding.
The funding works to “prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, including to expand digital network access, purchase internet accessible devices, and provide technical support services.”
According to a news release, the libraries will receive LibraryCall, a new phone service that lets everyone in their community -- even those without smartphones, computers or home internet -- have access to stories, events and/or library resources.
The libraries that will participate in CARES Act Calling include:
- Ak-Chin Indian Community Library
- Apache County Library District
- Avondale Public Library
- Chino Valley Public Library
- Cochise County Library District
- Copper Queen Library
- Douglas Public Library
- Fernando Escalante Tribal Library- Pascua Yaqui Tribe
- Fort McDowell Tribal Library
- Hopi Public Library
- Kaibab Paiute Tribal Library
- Patagonia Public Library
- Pima County Public Library
- Prescott Valley Public Library
- Sierra Vista Public Library
- Vista Grande Public Library
- Whiteriver Public Library
- Yuma County Library District
The above libraries will receive LibraryCall setup assistance and thousands of monthly minutes for Dial-a-Story, Calendar Events, and/or Resource Hotline.
The service will be paid by the State Library through September 30, 2021.
