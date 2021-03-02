TSA strengthens operational readiness ahead of spring break

Face masks for both employees and passengers are required throughout all domestic transportation modes, including airport security screening checkpoints. Since the implementation of the face mask mandate for travelers on Feb 2, there has been near-100 percent compliance at airport checkpoints and authorities have reported the same throughout the surface and rail transportation modes, which together safely transport millions of individuals per day. TSA continues to work closely with its airport and surface transportation partners to enable the highest security standards within a travel environment that helps reduce the spread of COVID-19.