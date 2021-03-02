Tucson City Council votes to bring back Karin Uhlich to fill Ward 3 council seat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson City Council voted 6-0 to bring back Karin Uhlich to fill the Ward 3 council seat vacated by Paul Durham.
Michael Crawford and Bonnie Poulos were the other finalists. Others to apply for the seat included Mitch Preston, Linda Duran-Ebright, Robin McArdle and Clayton Abernathy.
Steve Kozachik had some concerns, saying he agreed with the person chosen, but did not agree with the process of rushing to a decision without getting more public input.
Mayor Romero said that all rules of the city charter were being followed and reminded the council that Uhlich had previously been chosen by the public to be elected to Ward 3.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.