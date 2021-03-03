Arizona announces $8.2 million to help residents facing homelessness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday, Mar. 3, Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Economic Security announced the distribution of an additional $8.2 million to provide Arizonans facing homelessness with critical services.
“We want to ensure struggling families and those facing homelessness have access to the support and resources they need to keep a roof over their heads,” Governor Ducey said. “This additional funding will help more people in need connect with crucial health and safety services provided across the state.”
According to a news release, the funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Emergency Solutions Grant program that works to help prevent, prepare for, and respond to the impacts of COVID-19 in communities in need.
All 31 organizations across the state that applied have been awarded the funding through a competitive grant to provide rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, emergency shelter services, and more.
“This additional round of funding is crucial to ensuring these services remain available to struggling Arizonans,” DES Director Michael Wisehart said. “We are grateful to be able to work with such exceptional organizations to secure shelter for families in need.”
Additionally, on February 23, 2021, DES launched the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide rental and utility assistance in 12 Arizona counties.
Renters and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in these counties may now apply for assistance HERE.
