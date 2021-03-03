Arizona State Forestry reports multiple fires burning in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State Forestry is reporting multiple wildfires throughout southern Arizona.
The Ruggles Fire, West of Arivaca is 78 acres. Officials say forward progress has stopped.
The Blackberry Fire near Bisbee is eight acres. Forward progress has stopped according to officials.
The Shrimp Fire near Gila Bend is 75 acres and officials say the fire is very visible from I-8 & SR85.
Stay with KOLD News 13 fore more updates.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.