Deputies searching for suspect vehicle in Feb. 25 Tucson south-side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are asking for public assistance in their search for a suspect vehicle connected to the deadly shooting of a man in Tucson’s south-side last week.
On Thursday, Feb. 25 at about 6 p.m. deputies responded to East Michigan Street and South Contractors Way to the report of a shooting. While en route, deputies learned the man had been shot and driven to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
According to reports, the man was driving southbound on Contractors Way and Tennessee Street with a passenger, when a vehicle passed them at high speed and shot at him. He was driven to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
He has been identified as 42-year-old Luis Lopez.
These are the details of the suspect vehicle, as provided by PCSD:
- Late 90′s to early 2000′s white Hyundai Sonata with dark tinted windows.
- Silver colored, front driver side quarter panel.
- Two grey primer painted areas on the passenger side.
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or anyone who may have witnessed the event, is asked to call 911 immediately. You can also submit a tip by calling or texting (520) 882-7463.
You can remain anonymous.
