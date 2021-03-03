FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning in place Wednesday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warmer before the next system moves in this evening through Thursday. Temperatures will top out near 80 degrees today as winds blow from the south/southwest up to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Blowing dust and fire weather concerns continue from late morning through afternoon. Winds will die down through the evening, with the chance for an isolated shower overnight. Temps stay cool Thursday before rebounding into the 80s for the weekend.