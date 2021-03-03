Mayor Romero issues a statement on Reid Park Zoo expansion plans

“Throughout this last year, our experiences living through a global pandemic and quarantine has deepened the way our community values our public spaces and, especially, our parks. Recently, Mayor and Council have received feedback from Tucsonans who have voiced concerns about expansion of the Zoo to the South Pond and Barnum Hill area. We have also heard from community members, who value the educational and recreational opportunities that our Zoo provides to our community. As someone who has been an outspoken proponent for open and accessible green spaces, as well as a mom who enjoys taking her children to the Zoo, I recognize the complexity of this issue.