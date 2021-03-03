Miraculous Rescue: TPD pilots locate 83-year-old man lost in the desert in the middle of the night

“We tried to get specific resources out there that were better equipped to do a rescue,” said Potter. “Unfortunately, there were none available at that time. Trying to logistically get [a helicopter] from Phoenix or somewhere else in the state was going to take time. We knew what the temperatures were, we knew [Mr. Pedrique] had already been missing for 12 hours and was probably dehydrated and very cold. He may have had the ability to start walking away from the vehicle, so we agreed we were going to give it our best.”