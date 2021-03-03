National Guard supports City of Kingman following ransomware attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona National Guard’s Cyber Joint Task Force is investigating a ransomware attack on the City of Kingman’s infrastructure technology.
The city learned of the attack Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, according to a video statement from the city’s public information officer, and leaders called the governor’s office to send help with the investigation.
Officials did not say if the attack breached any vulnerable information.
