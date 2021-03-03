New executive order sets reopening date for Arizona’s public schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Wednesday, mandating schools must return to in-person learning by Monday, March 15, 2021, or after schools’ spring break.
Exceptions will be made for middle and high schools in counties with a high level of COVID-19 spread, which includes Coconino, Yavapai, and Pinal counties, according to a news release from the governor’s office. However, students can continue remote learning if their parent or guardian chooses.
The governor’s office stated the new executive order comes after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which details how schools can reopen safely and what proper mitigation measures to follow.
Under CDC criteria, the governor’s office stated all schools must offer in-person learning. The new order also updates the state health department’s school reopening benchmarks first released last fall.
“Arizona’s students need to be back in the classroom. More than half of Arizona’s schools are open and offering in-person options. More schools need to follow their lead, and pave the way for equitable education options for every Arizona student,” Ducey stated in the release. “The CDC and numerous health officials have said time and time again that schools are safe and kids can go back to the classroom. We prioritized teachers in our vaccine distribution, and many have already received their second dose. The science is clear: it’s time all kids have the option to return to school so they can get back on track and we can close the achievement gap.”
