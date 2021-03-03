For now, no charges in fatal Jan. 20 shooting of Bradley Lewis

“We have endured six weeks of innuendo, speculation and distractions from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. They have refused our requests over and over and, in our opinion, created delays in providing factual information, or any report at all. That travesty came to a head yesterday, as PCSD announced the case was closed and the Deputy cleared. The injustice was obvious to us but we are pleased to hear that this premature conclusion did not sit well with Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, either. It’s comforting to know some leaders stand by their promise and advocate for transparency and accountability. We look forward to finally getting answers on what happened, and why an unarmed teenager is dead.”