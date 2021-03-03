For now, no charges in fatal Jan. 20 shooting of Bradley Lewis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Earlier this year, the Pima County Attorney’s Office began an investigation in the fatal officer-involved shooting of 19-year-old Bradley “Alex” Lewis.
On Tuesday, March 2, the PCOA announced an investigation was completed but the case remains under review.
The investigator said charges against Dep. Gilbert Caudillo, who shot Lewis during an Jan. 20 incident, are not warranted.
The PCAO said the case was investigated by an “experienced and well-respected PCAO staff attorney.”
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said she told Eduardo Coronado, the Lewis family’s attorney, about the decision. Conover also said the case will remain under review before any charges are deemed final.
In a statement, the Lewis family said:
“We have endured six weeks of innuendo, speculation and distractions from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. They have refused our requests over and over and, in our opinion, created delays in providing factual information, or any report at all. That travesty came to a head yesterday, as PCSD announced the case was closed and the Deputy cleared. The injustice was obvious to us but we are pleased to hear that this premature conclusion did not sit well with Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, either. It’s comforting to know some leaders stand by their promise and advocate for transparency and accountability. We look forward to finally getting answers on what happened, and why an unarmed teenager is dead.”
