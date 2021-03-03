SCAM ALERT: DEA warning of scammers impersonating agents to steal money and identities

Scammers claim the target’s name was used to rent a vehicle that was stopped at the border and contained a large number of drugs. The caller then has the target verify their social security number or tells the target their bank account has been compromised. In some cases, the caller threatens the target with arrest for the fictional drug seizure and instructs the person, over the phone, to send money via gift card or wire transfer to pay a “fine” or to assist with the investigation or with resetting the bank account.