SCAM ALERT: DEA warning of scammers impersonating agents to steal money and identities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is hoping to raise awareness that they will never call you demanding money or asking for personal information.
In a news release, officials warn of a widespread fraud scheme where scammers call impersonating DEA agents in an attempt to extort money or steal personal information.
Scammers claim the target’s name was used to rent a vehicle that was stopped at the border and contained a large number of drugs. The caller then has the target verify their social security number or tells the target their bank account has been compromised. In some cases, the caller threatens the target with arrest for the fictional drug seizure and instructs the person, over the phone, to send money via gift card or wire transfer to pay a “fine” or to assist with the investigation or with resetting the bank account.
Sometimes, the number can even appear to be a legitimate DEA phone number to help convince their target that the call is real. They may even text photos of what appears to be a legitimate law enforcement credential with a photo. Callers use fake names and badge numbers as well as names of well-known DEA officials or police officers in local departments.
“Telephone scammers know people are spending more time at home and isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic and they are taking advantage of this,” Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz said. “Anyone with a telephone is at risk but more so seniors. Please share this information with family members and loved ones. The more you share, the less likely someone you know will fall victim to it.”
For any victims who have given personally identifiable information like a social security number to the caller, visit this website to learn how to protect against identity theft.
