Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center offers adoption special throughout March

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is celebrating the lucky month of March by offering an adoption special through the end of the month.
Through March 31, dogs can be adopted for $50 and cats can be adopted for $25. That is a $25 savings on adoption fees. Adoptions include sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a city pet license, and a microchip implant.
You don’t need wear green or find a four-leaf clover to take advantage of this lucky special but visitors to the shelter do need to schedule an appointment in advance.
“This could be your lucky day because we have a variety of wonderful dogs and cats with hearts of gold waiting to find their forever homes,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia says.
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. by appointment only. It is located at 6799 E. Highway 90.
To schedule your appointment, please call (520) 458-4151.
