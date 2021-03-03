Startup from Costa Rica utilizes The University of Arizona Center for Innovation International Soft Landings Program

The virtual immersion program is a learning experience for the Costa Rican founders. UACI is connecting the founders with local leaders, transportation entities and key players that can provide insight into the transportation industry with a specific focus on to how business is done in the United States. The program is sponsored by the International Business Innovation Association (InBIA). InBIA selected UACI to host TUNUK because their proven track record in serving international startups, conformed by their recent Soft Landings designation. InBIA certifies only a handful of Soft Landings designees due to the high-level and multi-faceted accommodations needed to ensure that international companies experience a supportive foundation when exploring doing business in a foreign country.