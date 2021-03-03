Texts to 911 services are now available in Cochise County

Residents are still advised call 911 as their primary means for reporting an emergency. The Text to 911 service can allow residents who are unable to communicate verbally to send a text message to 911. This technology can be beneficial for the deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, and callers in situations where they are not able to speak or doing so could jeopardize their safety. For example, callers witnessing a crime in progress, involved in a domestic or hostage situation or if they are injured and cannot speak could establish contact with 911 to request law enforcement, fire and/or medical services.