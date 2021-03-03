Texts to 911 services are now available in Cochise County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southeastern Arizona Communications (SEACOM), Benson Police Department, Bisbee Police Department, Douglas Police Department, and Willcox Police Department are all now capable of receiving Text to 911 calls, thanks to funding from the Arizona Department of Administration.
Residents are still advised call 911 as their primary means for reporting an emergency. The Text to 911 service can allow residents who are unable to communicate verbally to send a text message to 911. This technology can be beneficial for the deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, and callers in situations where they are not able to speak or doing so could jeopardize their safety. For example, callers witnessing a crime in progress, involved in a domestic or hostage situation or if they are injured and cannot speak could establish contact with 911 to request law enforcement, fire and/or medical services.
Text to 911 services are not available in certain locations, including on Fort Huachuca, due to technical limitations. Because Text to 911 is not deployed nationwide or supported by all cellular carriers, and because there are limitations to communicating via text messages, residents are encouraged to contact 911 by placing a voice call whenever possible.
If the texter is in an area where Text to 911 services are not deployed, they will receive a message immediately advising them to “Please make a voice call as there is no text to 911 available at this time.”
Should members of the deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired community find they are in an area where Text to 911 services are not available, TTY or Telecommunication Relay Services remain available as a way to call 911.
The Arizona Department of Administration funded all 911 call centers across the state with the necessary equipment and training to process Text to 911 of calls through its Arizona 9-1-1 Program.
For additional information regarding Text to 911 services, visit the National Emergency Number Association’s website at nena.org.
