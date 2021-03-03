Tractor-trailer crash near Valencia Road exit causes backup on EB I-10

The tractor-trailer left the roadway and rolled down the embankment at Milepost 267 near Valencia Road on Wednesday morning, March 3. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 3, 2021 at 6:54 AM MST - Updated March 3 at 7:05 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash on eastbound I-10 caused a traffic backup early on Wednesday, March 3.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the single-vehicle injury crash happened at Milepost 267, approaching Valencia Road.

A tractor-trailer left the roadway and rolled down an embankment. The driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The right lane is blocked to allow Arizona Department of Transportation crews room to repair a guardrail.

Traffic was backed up as far as Kino Parkway because of a crash near Valencia Road on Wednesday, March 3. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Traffic is backed up as far as Kino Parkway.

