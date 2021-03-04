Arizona’s Heart & Sol: MJNailz Academy opens as the first nail technician school in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Miranda Richardson is empowering her fellow females through education. She’s teaching them to use their creative talents as a path to a better life - proving why she is the Heart and Sol of Arizona.
“I loved how I made other women feel,” said Miranda Richardson, the Owner and Operator of MJNailz Academy. “I liked that feeling I gave them when they really looked at their nails and they were like ‘Oh my gosh, girl! Oh my gosh, my nails are so bomb!’”
Richardson opened MJNailz Academy this past September, and it’s the first nail technician school in Tucson.
“We have a lot of nail salons, we have a lot of opportunities for people to be able to get service and get their nails done but nowhere for them to actually learn how to do those services,” said Richardson.
So, she wants to give women the opportunity to succeed in a career they’re passionate about.
“A lot of these women have provided for themselves but not in a way that they love,” said Richardson. “Now they’re doing something they actually enjoy.”
Richardson’s philosophy is to keep her classes small, making sure students get one-on-one attention.
“I want to make sure that I can really put a lot of time and effort into them learning everything that they need to,” said Richardson.
Deanna Bryant is one of Richardson’s students, she’s graduating soon and plans on starting her own business.
“My stepdad is building me a shed a so it’s going to be my little nail spot,” said Bryant. “That’s where I’m going to start.”
Last year, the nail industry in the U.S. was worth $2 billion, by 2027 it’s expected to reach over $11 billion, according to Globe News Wire. Richardson says it’s no longer about picking a simple paint color.
“It’s a part of who you are,” said Richardson. “Now it’s about the bling, it’s about so many aspects of who a person is when they get their nails done.”
Richardson wants to empower her students - all of whom are female - to capitalize on the budding industry.
She has partnered with IMU 360 to help provide scholarships to students who need financial help. She says she doesn’t want money to stop women from chasing their dreams.
“Don’t be afraid to do something, to get out here, to be the first at whatever it is especially if it’s something that you have a passion behind,” said Richardson.
Richardson plans to open a nail studio so her students have a seamless path to employment after graduation.
If you are interested in signing up for classes or wish to donate to a scholarship find, you can do so on the MJ Nailz Academy website.
