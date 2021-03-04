Body of missing man, motorcycle recovered from Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Park Service announced on Thursday, March 4, that rangers found a body and motorcycle below the South Kaibab Trailhead following a multi-day search and rescue operation.
Park rangers located the body approximately 465 ft. below the rim. The body was transported to the rim by helicopter and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Based on evidence found with the body, the individual is believed to be missing person John Pennington.
Pennington, 40, of Walton, Kentucky, was believed to have entered Grand Canyon on or around Feb. 23.
His motorcycle was located below the rim near the South Kaibab Trailhead and his personal vehicle was located near Yaki Point. Rangers believe it had been abandoned since Feb. 23.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No additional information is available at this time.
