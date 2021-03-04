Cochise County will now vaccinate residents 55 and older

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents in Cochise County that are 55 and older can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Monday, Mar. 1, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced a new hybrid approach to COVID-19 vaccine distribution based on age and essential worker categories. The recommendation is to open to additional age categories when 55 percent or more of the current age category have been vaccinated.
In a news release, Cochise County officials announced while they have not reached 55 percent vaccination of the 65 and older group, their vaccination partners have observed a reduced demand for appointments. Therefore, officials have agreed it is the right time to welcome the next age group phase.
“Our community partners expressed they are ready to expand to the next age category as they report receiving fewer and fewer appointments from the 65 and older age group, and in turn are experiencing a higher demand for appointments from people who are 55 and older,” Health Director of Cochise Health & Social Services, Alicia Thompson said.
Through Federal Retail Pharmacy Partners, Cochise County residents 55 and older can now schedule appointments at:
- Safeway in Bisbee, Willcox and Benson
- Fry’s Food and Drug in Sierra Vista
- CVS in Sierra Vista
The hybrid phased approach includes the expansion to frontline essential workers who do not meet the age category, with utilizing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for younger, healthier essential workers. Essential workers who want to receive Moderna vaccine will need to wait until their age category has opened up.
For more information on how to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the ADHS website or call 1-844-542-8201.
The Cochise Health and Services COVID-19 Response HUB continues to be a great resource for county-specific information.
