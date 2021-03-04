Decrease in COVID testing demand prompts closure of downtown site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County and Paradigm Laboratories will be closing the Downtown Tucson Testing Center on 88 W. Broadway Blvd., March 6 due to shifting testing needs throughout the County.
The site, located just south of Tucson Electric Power, has been offering free COVID-19 tests since October 14, 2020.
“Overall testing demands have diminished across the county,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Deputy County Administrator and Chief Medical Officer for Pima County. “This is part of a prudent effort to consolidate resources to achieve cost savings while continuing to maintain the availability of testing in Pima County.”
Patients with appointments on March 6 or later at the Downtown Tucson Testing Center will be contacted by Paradigm Laboratories to reschedule at another location.
The County and its partners continue to offer numerous testing options for nasal swab and saliva tests. Visit pima.gov/covid19testing for testing locations, hours of operation and registration information.
