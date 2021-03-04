Disney to close dozens of retail stores nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (KOLD News 13) - Just in, Walt Disney Co. will close dozens of retail stores in North America this year, as the company has had to focus on digital shopping platforms to sell merchandise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disney is also evaluating its significant reduction in stores in Europe, according to a Disney spokesperson- adding that retail locations in Japan and China will be unaffected.
Disney currently operates about 300 retail locations worldwide, and has not said how many people will lose their jobs as a result of these closures.
Over the past few years, Disney has expanded its shops inside other retailers such as Target. Those locations will continue to operate, as well as Disney Parks Stores.
Disney-licensed products also will remain widely available through third-party retailers.
