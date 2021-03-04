FIRST ALERT FORECAST: weekend warmup on the way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cool air left behind in the wake of the storm which brought gusty wind and fire concerns Wednesday will stick around through Thursday. High temperatures will drop to the mid 60s. Overnight lows will range from 41 to 46 degrees. Mostly sunny skies continue through the weekend. High pressure quickly moves back in, driving daytime temperatures to near 80 degrees Friday through Sunday.