FIRST ALERT FORECAST: weekend warmup on the way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cool air left behind in the wake of the storm which brought gusty wind and fire concerns Wednesday will stick around through Thursday. High temperatures will drop to the mid 60s. Overnight lows will range from 41 to 46 degrees. Mostly sunny skies continue through the weekend. High pressure quickly moves back in, driving daytime temperatures to near 80 degrees Friday through Sunday.
THURSDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 40s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs near 80 degrees. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.