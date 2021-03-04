HAPPENING TOMORROW: Banner consolidates COVID-19 vaccines to Kino Stadium site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beginning Thursday, Banner Health will consolidate its COVID-19 vaccination sites in Pima County, closing the location at Banner North.
The Banner South Kino Stadium site will remain open and expand its capacity. County officials say the consolidation will help streamline Banner’s vaccination efforts in Pima County.
Patients who received their first shots at Banner North have been rescheduled to receive their second dose at Kino Stadium.
Due to limited quantities, first dose appointments are being postponed until April.
Banner will prioritize second dose appointments during March to ensure that they are administered within the recommended window of time, as outlined by the CDC and FDA.
