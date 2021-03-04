Loads of non-emergency calls, staffing challenges impact Tucson 911 call center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s something we always count on—someone to answer that phone call at a moment of crisis.
“We never know what we’re going to pick up,” said Maria Robinson, public safety communications administrator.
An average of about 3,600 calls come through the 911 call center for fire and police in Tucson—every day. Real emergencies like injury car wrecks, cardiac arrest or intruders, but a staggering number are not.
“About 1,600 of those are actually emergency calls,” said Chad Kasmar, interim public safety communications director.
Thousands of non-emergency calls are taking precious time from dispatchers.
“In the meantime, my family, my friend is experiencing cardiac arrest... They’re not breathing, they’re passed out, whatever is going on, we can’t get to that call,” said Robinson.
Officials gave us some recordings of calls they have receive from birds in Bashas, needing a ride to the airport, jury duty information and joggers walking three in a row without masks are just a few. Officials don’t think people have any malice when they call 911 in a non-emergency, but just don’t know of other city resources to call. Please follow this link for a list of non-emergency assistance contacts.
“What everyone remembers, what everyone was raised with, is call 911,” said Robinson.
While they’ll help when they can or connect callers to the right entity, it’s getting harder with staffing challenges.
“Our goal is 165 employees, the consolidated goal for an appropriate work force was 219 back in 2017 when this was designed, and right now, we’re just above 100 deployable personnel,” said Kasmar.
The 100 deployable includes 10 training for call taking, dispatching and combinations of both. They said a lack of continuous leadership and the inability to maintain staffing levels have attributed to the center being understaffed. Plus, the salary for a Public Safety Communication Specialist trainee is $29,328 - $48,859.20 yearly. It’s tough to get the right people for the right pay.
They will likely be hiring at a rapid pace over the next year or two, but currently have more than 50 vacancies as of March 1.
Fewer people, high call volumes and non-emergency calls mean your call might not be answered as quickly as every wants. The national standard is for dispatchers to answer the call in 10 seconds or less, 95 percent of the time.
“We’re just under 90 percent on that, and that’s when you average in 2020, all of the incoming calls,” said Kasmar.
So, they’re asking for your help—call for emergencies that threaten life, and if you need a job, they’re hiring. Click the link, or go here for openings.
