New Arizona House bill could allow businesses to ignore mask mandates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local businesses could soon be allowed to not follow mask mandates. The Arizona House of Representatives passed the bill HB2770 earlier today.
Several business owners in Pima County are mixed views on the bill. Operational Director of the Hub in downtown Tucson, Barney Confrey, said he will not follow suit if the bill is passed.
“If that means wearing masks, I think that’s a minor inconvenience to keep people employed and to be part of the community... to be open to our community. It’s a small sacrifice,” said Confrey.
But others in Tucson do not fully think the same way.
“We welcome people who do want the mask and we welcome people who don’t,” said Kelly Walker, the Owner of Viva Coffee House.
The bill was passed on a 31-28 vote. The bill will now go to the Senate Floor for a vote, where it will then go to the Governor’s office and he will decide to sign it or not.
Until the bill is fully passed, under the resolution implemented in Pima County, businesses are required to enforce their customers to mask up.
