Pima County announces new weekend hours for COVID-19 call center
By Shelby Trahan | March 4, 2021 at 10:40 AM MST - Updated March 4 at 10:40 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County COVID-19 vaccine call center is adjusting their weekend hours.

Starting Saturday, Mar. 6, the center will operate on weekends from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center provides assistance for vaccine registration for all County-sponsored, non-Banner sites. The line also operates during weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pima County COVID-19 vaccination hotline is (520) 222-0119.

Anyone who needs help with Banner registration can call (833) 509-0908.

People looking for assistance with the Arizona Department of Health Services vaccine site at the University of Arizona can call 1-844-542-8201.

Information is also available on the Pima County website.

