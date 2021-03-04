Pima County announces new weekend hours for COVID-19 call center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County COVID-19 vaccine call center is adjusting their weekend hours.
Starting Saturday, Mar. 6, the center will operate on weekends from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center provides assistance for vaccine registration for all County-sponsored, non-Banner sites. The line also operates during weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Pima County COVID-19 vaccination hotline is (520) 222-0119.
Anyone who needs help with Banner registration can call (833) 509-0908.
People looking for assistance with the Arizona Department of Health Services vaccine site at the University of Arizona can call 1-844-542-8201.
Information is also available on the Pima County website.
