Pima County Attorney’s Office cracks down on fraud cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In an effort to crack down on fraud schemes, the Pima County Attorney’s Office launched a new unit to investigated scams and a new task force to share information between local agencies.
“Financial crimes and fraud are sky-high right now,” said Pima County Sheriff’s Department Detective Jessica Badine.
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said a team of prosecutors formed a fraud unit to bump up investigations.
“People who are specially trained and ready to tackle fraud and scam, and look for those patterns out in the community to give us a better handle on it,” Conover said.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is one of several groups on the new Southern Arizona Anti-Fraud Task Force.
“Leaders from every law enforcement agency all over the county, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, so that we can start sharing intelligence right away,” Conover said.
The intelligence can help stop scams related to prepaid gift cards, unemployment fraud and computer virus pop-ups. All that are evolving with new technology. Amid the pandemic, the sheriff’s department has seen more spoofing scams where a scammer uses a fake caller-ID to impersonate someone else. The types of people being targeted are also changing.
“This is not just elderly or older folks anymore in our community,” Badine said. “Really all people are being targeted because these scammers and fraudsters have excellent skills”
She recommends taking the following precautions to prevent fraud:
- Sign up for bank account notifications and alerts
- Check credit reports frequently
- Opt in to USPS informed delivery to receive an email with photos of each piece of mail
- Never mail bills from a mailbox and put a flag up
Visit the Pima County Attorney Office’s website to report fraud, here.
