Pima County seeks lifeguards to work summer season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation seeks lifeguards for summer work at County pools.
Job descriptions and application information are available here.
Hourly pay rates for the 2021 summer season include:
- Lifeguards: $13.15 per hour
- Water safety instructors: $14.09 per hour
- Principal lifeguards: $15.10 per hour
American Red Cross lifeguard training classes are mandatory for all lifeguarding positions. Information on lifeguard training classes is available here.
Upcoming lifeguard training courses are scheduled for the following dates:
- April 5 - 24: Kino Pool 2805 E. Ajo Way. Registration deadline April 1
- April 23 - May 9: Thad Terry Aquatic Center 7770 N. Shannon Road. Registration deadline April 21.
