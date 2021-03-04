UPDATE: Man shot during road rage incident in Tucson

WATCH: Man shot during road rage incident at I-19, Valencia
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 4, 2021 at 3:42 PM MST - Updated March 4 at 5:07 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was injured in a road rage shooting in Tucson, according to city police.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Interstate 19 and West Valencia Road around 3 p.m. Thursday, March 4.

The northbound lanes of I-19 were shutdown at Valencia as the investigation continued.

The TPD said a man was transported to a local hospital. There are no outstanding suspects at this time, according to TPD.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.