UPDATE: Man shot during road rage incident in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was injured in a road rage shooting in Tucson, according to city police.
The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Interstate 19 and West Valencia Road around 3 p.m. Thursday, March 4.
The northbound lanes of I-19 were shutdown at Valencia as the investigation continued.
The TPD said a man was transported to a local hospital. There are no outstanding suspects at this time, according to TPD.
