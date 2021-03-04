PCSD: Teller stops bank robbery with a simple “NO”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to identify a suspect involved in a Feb. 25 attempted robbery.
According to a news release, just after 1:50 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a robbery at the Bank of America located on 5610 North Swan.
During their investigation, deputies learned the suspect entered the bank and handed one of the tellers a note demanding money. The teller passed the note back to the suspect and told him “NO!”
Officials say the teller’s answer startled the suspect, who then took the note back and ran.
The suspect was last seen leaving in a small black car.
Detectives have taken over the investigation and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in this case.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s to mid-30s. He is approximately 5′8 to 5′10 about 150 to 170 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black mask, black sweater jacket, and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone at 520-882-7463, or CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.