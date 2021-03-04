Some COVID-19 restrictions in Arizona may be eased, discussions are underway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Health Director Dr. Cara Christ says the state is in discussions on how to ease some of the restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Our data is heading in the right direction,” Dr. Christ said. “And we are starting to look if we were to lift mitigation strategies, what would that look like.”
Although she didn’t provide details, she talked about mask wearing in certain places, social distancing and being able to gather in crowds as some of the things being talked about.
The state is beginning to consider easing some restrictions because the metrics which guided the rules in the first place have begun to fall into the moderate range.
“Lately our state has seen a decline in COVID-19 cases as Arizonans have followed the mitigation strategies,” she said. “And we urge everybody to keep it up a little bit longer.”
How long that “little bit longer is” she did not say.
But others feel the decision to lighten up is being made politically and not with science in mind.
“The fact is, we are still in a pandemic,” said Dr. Richard Carmona, the U-S Surgeon General under President George W. Bush. “We had a national call this morning and a lot of my colleagues are worried, as am I.”
What Dr. Carmona is worried about is relaxing standards too soon, giving variants a chance to grab hold... setting back the progress which has been made.
“You know we’re at war, we have common enemy,” he said. “It’s an invisible Organism that’s killing us and making us sick.”
His concern is that any setback will make getting to herd immunity that much more difficult and will take more time.
“We should still be wearing masks, we should still be washing our hands, we should still be social distancing,” Dr. Carmona said. “And do everything we can to accelerate the demise of this virus to achieve herd immunity, and that’s the goal.”
