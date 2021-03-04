U.S. Marshals find Tucson stabbing suspect in Mesa

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect in a violent Tucson stabbing is in custody because of U.S. Marshals.
According to a news release, on Wednesday, Mar. 3, officials with Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force located Larry Bagby in Mesa.
Officials say on Feb. 26, Bagby was involved in an altercation with his significant other resulting in the victim being stabbed in the head and arm with a kitchen knife. The victim was seriously injured but survived the attack.
“Excellent investigative work by Tucson Police detectives, in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in the arrest of Bagby who is wanted for several very violent crimes,” U.S. Marshal David Gonzales said.
On Monday, Mar. 1, an arrest warrant for Bagby was issued in Tucson for one count each of attempted first-degree murder and domestic violence.
Law enforcement received a tip that Bagby was in the Mesa area, and after brief mobile surveillance, he complied with the directions of law enforcement personnel and was arrested for his warrant.
Bagby was booked into the Mesa City Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Tucson.
