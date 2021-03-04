Volunteers help U of A vaccine site run smoothly

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County hit a milestone today... 100,000 people are now fully vaccinated.
That milestone may not have been possible without the help of people in our community.
“It’s rewarding because they’re so thankful for the volunteers,” said Jim Tingstad, a volunteer.
For some, vaccination day can be life changing.
“I had one daughter in tears because she brought her elderly father and she felt like she wasn’t going to lose him now,” said Patty Tingstad, a volunteer.
Each day, hundreds of people like the Tingstads are out on this mall making sure fellow Arizonans are protected against COVID-19.
“It’s just nice to be able to be a part of the community,” said Jim.
Volunteering to help protect people against a virus that’s claimed the lives of so many, hits close to home for the Tingstad’s. One of their daughters is an ICU nurse in Oro Valley.
“She’s the only person interacting with these people in their final moments,” said Patty. “Knowing how close we are as a family, she couldn’t imagine how it would be like to not be with us. Anything we can do to keep one patient out of her hospital, were willing to do.”
Both Jim and Patty graduated from the U of A, which they say makes being at this site even more special. They plan to continue helping out. That is if they can find open shifts.
“It’s like being an Uber driver, learning how to get a shift and learning the right time. It’s almost that competitive,” said Jim.
Jim says he has noticed since this site converted to a state-run pod, finding an open time slot is getting harder and harder. He says the key is to remain patient.
“Eventually something will work out and you’ll be able to get a shift,” said Jim.
If you want to register to become a volunteer at the University of Arizona, you can click the following link: https://redcap.uahs.arizona.edu/surveys/?s=X4REY9DD8A
If you do help out at the U of A site, once you work 4 shifts or 36 hours you will be able to register the for vaccine.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.