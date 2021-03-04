Young girl killed, family injured in Walmart parking lot crash in Glendale

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 4-year-old girl was killed in a crash at a Glendale Walmart parking lot Wednesday morning. Three of the girl’s relatives were also injured but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. when the 68-year-old woman driving a black Nissan backed out of a parking spot, went forward back into the spot, hit another car then went into the sidewalk hitting the girl and her family.
The 4-year-old was pinned under a truck and the driver of the Nissan hit two more vehicles before coming to a stop, according to AZ Family.
The girl’s mother and brother were taken to the hospital for their injuries and the girl’s grandmother was treated at the scene.
Investigators said the 68-year-old driver stayed at the cooperated with police. Impairment doesn’t seem to be a factor in the crash, AZ Family, reports but the investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.