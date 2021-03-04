Yuma border agents rescue father and two-year-old from drowning Monday

A Border Patrol agent courageously put his own life in danger to save a father and his two-year-old child from drowning Monday evening. After illegally entering the United States, the father strapped the child to his back and entered a canal in an effort to cross the waterway. It was a disastrous decision as they were pushed along by the rapid current and unable to get out of the canal. As calls for emergency assistance went out to multiple agencies, Border Patrol agents and a Yuma air interdiction agent rushed to the scene along with first responders. There were many heroic actions taken during the rescue efforts ranging from a helicopter landing in the area to civilians securing rescue lines. Ultimately, a Border Patrol agent on scene removed his uniform and jumped into the water to rescue the child. Agents and civilians were also able to pull the father to safety. Fortunately, this story has a happy ending as the father and son were rescued and subsequently provided with urgent medical attention.