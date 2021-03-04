Yuma border agents rescue father and two-year-old from drowning Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Monday, March 1, a Yuma Sector border agent courageously put his life in danger to safe a father and his two-year-old child from drowning in a canal near the U.S./Mexican border.
According to reports, the father strapped his child to his back in an effort to illegally cross the Salinity Canal, southwest of Yuma, into U.S. territory.
Border patrol officials say it was a disastrous decision. The father and child were pushed by the rapid current and unable to get out of the water.
Thankfully multiple first responder teams were able to get on scene, and a helicopter was able to land and secure rescue lines.
Ultimately, a Yuma Sector border agent removed his uniform and jumped into the canal to rescue the child.
Agents and other civilians were then able to pull the father out of the water and back to safety.
