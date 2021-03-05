As Arizona eases COVID-19 restrictions, county health officials advise to remain vigilant

PIMA COUNTY (KOLD News 13) - Today, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order to ease COVID-19 restrictions, following 7 weeks of declining cases due to vaccine rollout. The executive order mainly loosens restrictions on businesses and sports, but health officials advise the public to maintain precautions.
According to recent information, community transmission has fallen from ‘high’ to ‘substantial’ in Pima County, meaning a voluntary curfew is no longer necessary.
In effect, the size of gatherings has increased to 25 or fewer individuals, from only 10; and the county will also reopen organized sports parks for use, but with some limitations to keep mitigating the virus.
In a joint statement, Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia and Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen released a joint statement, with the information above, about the need to remain vigilant against COVID-19.
“This is all good and welcome news as we enter the second year of the pandemic. But let us be very clear – this pandemic is not over. Far from it. Hundreds of people are still contracting the virus every week and people are still dying from this disease. This is not the time to let our guard down.”
They say there is still a very high risk that more infectious strains, such as the U.K. variant, gain case numbers and territory.
“Please, continue to wear your masks. Continue to keep your distance. Continue to reduce your exposure risk by avoiding public gatherings and staying home as much as possible. Please continue to wash your hands routinely.”
Dr. Garcia and Dr. Cullen say as the county continues progress with vaccinations and the spread of the virus lessens, the county will make further recommendations on easing restrictions.
