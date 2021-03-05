Arizona passes 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just days after adding another age group into the vaccination effort, the Arizona Department of Health Services announces they have administered more than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is certainly a milestone, but there is plenty of work ahead and millions more Arizonans in need of vaccination,” AZDHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said.
For months the state and local partners have been working to get the currently limited vaccine supply into arms as quickly as possible, including highly targeted efforts in underserved areas.
As of Friday, Mar. 5, 2,016,512 doses had been administered to 1,312,951 individuals, including 711,074 who have received both doses.
According to a news release, of those doses, 487,522, or 24%, have been administered at state sites offered at State Farm Stadium, Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium, and Chandler-Gilbert Community College in the Phoenix area and at the University of Arizona’s campus in central Tucson.
“We are grateful to all of the medical professionals, volunteers, and frontline workers involved in getting vaccine into the community, and to all of the Arizonans who have made the decision to get vaccinated,” Dr. Christ said.
As vaccine administration continues to expand, a priority for ADHS is reaching communities most impacted by COVID-19. ADHS and partners continue an effort in ZIP code 85009 just west of downtown Phoenix, an effort that includes targeted use of social media in English and Spanish as well as hundreds of yard signs promoting vaccination and wearing masks.
ADHS offers a bilingual COVID-19 Vaccine Navigation Help Desk at 844.542.8011 for those needing extra assistance with registration and answers to questions.
The agency continues to add information and resources in Spanish, including the online scheduling tool at podvaccine.azdhs.gov.
Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found HERE.
Those without computer access or needing extra help registering can call 1-844-542-8201 to be connected with someone who can assist.
