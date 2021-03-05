FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our warming trend continues through your weekend.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daytime highs will be running more than 10 degrees above normal by Sunday, but our roller coaster ride continues through next week. We will see periods of cloudiness, breezy winds and cooler temperatures through next weekend.
TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the low-50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low-80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in low 70s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-70s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
