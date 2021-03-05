FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weekend on tap!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure returns to rapidly warm temperatures back up to the low 80s today and through the weekend. Wind will be breezy again Friday into Saturday from the east up to 20 mph. Mostly sunny skies prevail. A series of systems will bring cooler air and gusty winds next week!
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in low 70s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.