Gov. Ducey announces next phase of COVID-19 reopening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With cases dropping in Arizona, and vaccine distribution underway, Governor Doug Ducey announces the state is moving into the next phase of COVID-19 mitigation.
The announcement follows 7 weeks of declining cases in Arizona, and the distribution of more than 2 million vaccines.
“We’ve learned a lot over the past year,” said Governor Ducey. “Our businesses have done an excellent job at responding to this pandemic in a safe and responsible way.”
According to a news release, Gov. Ducey is making the following changes through an executive order:
- For businesses, physical distancing and mask protocols will remain in place, however specific occupancy percentage limitations will expire. This applies to restaurants, gyms, theaters, water parks, bowling alleys, and bars providing dine in services.
- Spring Training and Major League Sports will have the ability to operate upon submission and approval of a plan to the Arizona Department of Health Services that demonstrates implementation of safety precautions and physical distancing.
- Mayors and local entities will still be precluded from implementing extreme measures that shut down businesses.
“Unlike other states, we never did a shutdown here in Arizona. We withstood the calls from the extremes on both sides, and we will continue to ignore them,” Ducey said. “We always knew that fighting this virus would be dependent on the personal responsibility of everyday Arizonans.”
View the Governor’s Executive Order HERE.
