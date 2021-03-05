Living River of Words youth poetry and art contest accepting submissions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Submissions are open for the Pima County Department of Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation’s Youth Poetry and Art Contest.
Artists between 5 and 19 years old can submit their poetry, photography or other visual art reflecting on water and the natural world to this year’s Living River of Words contest by Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a news release from the county.
The program typically involves a field trip to the lower Santa Cruz River but because of the pandemic, this year’s events are going virtual.
Reflecting on Water: LROW Youth Art and Poetry Virtual Workshops
- Visual Art Workshop, ages 7 to 10: Wednesday, March 17, 10 a.m. to noon
- Visual Art Workshop, ages 11 to 14: Wednesday, March 17, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Poetry Workshop, ages 7 to 10: Thursday, March 18, 10 a.m. to noon
- Poetry Workshop, ages 11 to 14: Thursday, March 18, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Photography Workshop, ages 9 to 14: Saturday, March 27, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Multimedia Workshop, ages 15 to 19: Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
