Living River of Words youth poetry and art contest accepting submissions

Living River of Words youth poetry and art contest accepting submissions
File photo of the Santa Cruz River. (Source: Paul Durrant)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 5, 2021 at 3:38 PM MST - Updated March 5 at 3:38 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Submissions are open for the Pima County Department of Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation’s Youth Poetry and Art Contest.

Artists between 5 and 19 years old can submit their poetry, photography or other visual art reflecting on water and the natural world to this year’s Living River of Words contest by Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a news release from the county.

For more information about submissions, click here.

The program typically involves a field trip to the lower Santa Cruz River but because of the pandemic, this year’s events are going virtual.

Reflecting on Water: LROW Youth Art and Poetry Virtual Workshops

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.