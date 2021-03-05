Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire announces his retirement as Arizona’s Adjutant General

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A familiar face during Governor Doug Ducey’s COVID-19 briefings has announced his retirement.
On Friday, Mar. 5, Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, who serves on the Governor’s cabinet as both the Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and is the Adjutant General for the state announced his retirement.
“General McGuire’s solid leadership and expertise has been critical, especially during the COVID-19 emergency response,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona is grateful for General McGuire’s exceptional service to the state and nation.”
According to a news release, McGuire has served in the position since 2013. He was supposed to retire in 2020 but extended his service because of the pandemic.
During his tenure, McGuire managed the day-to-day activities of a nearly 8,300-member department, which includes Arizona’s Army and Air National Guard, Joint Programs, and the Division of Emergency Management.
“The last year has been the most humbling and gratifying year of my service to watch the nearly 8,300 soldiers, airmen, and civilians of DEMA prove we are always ready, always there,” McGuire said.
The general’s retirement marks the culmination of his nearly 34 years of honorable military service.
