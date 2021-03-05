Mayor of Nogales demands the razor wire along the border to be cut down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The mayor of Nogales, Arturo Garino, wants the razor wire along the border to be cut down and hopes President Joe Biden takes immediate action on the matter.
The National Guard installed the top razor wire in 2018. In February of 2019, razor wire was installed at the bottom of the wall, when the migrant caravans came to the southern border.
“It’s unbelievable that we have to have razor wire with a country that we trade with,” said Mayor Garino.
The mayor has since then made it his mission, writing letters to Arizona’s senators, demanding the federal government cut them down.
He mentions the barbed wire is aesthetically unpleasing, and that it’s hurt businesses in downtown Nogales. “That’s not what you want to see in a business downtown area, for a while we had a lot of tourist, but not to come to Nogales - to take a picture of the wires because they couldn’t believe it,” Mayor Garino mentions.
As of now, it’s unclear if the Biden administration will take immediate action on removing the razor wire along the southern border. But the mayor stays optimistic that his dream will become reality, seeing those all come down.
“I don’t know if this administration will do it, I hope they do it. It’s our last hope,” he said.
The Mayor mentions that as someone who served in the Navy for years, it pains him to see the government result to militarizing certain communities. He said this razor wire is for military combat and that it should not be put up in border communities.
