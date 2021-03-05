Pima County to reopen outdoor sports facilities Saturday, March 6

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County will reopen its outdoor sports facilities, including Kino Sports Complex, Saturday, March 6.
The announcement came the same day Gov. Doug Ducey said the state would move to the next phase of its re-opening plan. Ducey’s decision kept in place the mask and social distancing requirements for businesses, but it did drop the occupancy restrictions.
“This is exciting because it means our numbers are heading in a good direction,” said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “It’s been a tough slog for our community, but the number of new cases and deaths due to COVID-19 are steadily declining after a horrific surge over the holidays and early 2021. As we open up these facilities again, it is important that community members follow the guidelines laid out to keep those numbers down.”
Guidelines for using facilities can be found HERE. Highlights of the rules can be found below:
- Spectator limit of 50 per outdoor field/use area
- No spectators at indoor venues
- Face coverings by coaches, officials and spectators
- Limiting seating to non-bleacher areas where spectators can keep six (6) feet spacing between separate parties
- Posting of COVID-19 advisory signage
- Designating event staff or volunteers to monitor and enforce adherence to mitigation measures
- Completion of an attestation form accepting the required mitigation measures
If an event will have more than 50 people, the host must apply for a permit no later than 10 business days before the event. That form can be found HERE.
