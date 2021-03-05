Pima County to reopen outdoor sports facilities Saturday, March 6

“This is exciting because it means our numbers are heading in a good direction,” said Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “It’s been a tough slog for our community, but the number of new cases and deaths due to COVID-19 are steadily declining after a horrific surge over the holidays and early 2021. As we open up these facilities again, it is important that community members follow the guidelines laid out to keep those numbers down.”