SCOTUS cases rooted in Arizona laws could shape the future of voting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Oral arguments before the Supreme Court started Tuesday, March 2, 2021, for Brnovich v DNC, which is likely to set precedent for voting laws around the nation, no matter the outcome.
The case deals with two Arizona election statutes and their place in the Voting Rights Act. In Arizona, voters must vote in their precinct, and third parties cannot collect ballots—otherwise known as ballot harvesting. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich argued in favor of Arizona’s current laws that have been challenged by the Democratic National Committee, which called them discriminatory.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.