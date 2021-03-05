SILVER ALERT: Police search for missing Oro Valley woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Oro Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 82-year-old Phillis Stickel, who was last seen around the Oro Valley Marketplace area at 1 p.m. this afternoon.
Officials say she is driving a red 2018 Mazda CX-5 with Arizona license plate CPK9321.
Phyllis is 5′ 7″ tall, with grey hair and blue eyes. Officials say she did not take her cellphone with her and has no other means to contact her family.
If you see Phyllis or her vehicle please call 911 immediately.
