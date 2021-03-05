Thousands of vaccination appointments to open at the University of Arizona site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Registration for thousands of new vaccination appointments at the University of Arizona state-run site open Saturday, March 6, at 9 a.m.
Appointments are available for nearly 13,000 shots starting Sunday, March 7, 2021, for people in priority groups 1A and 1B, which includes healthcare workers and residents and staff in long-term care facilities, those 65 and older, educators, and protective services workers, according to a news release from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
The site is expected to expand eligibility to people 55 and older in the coming weeks, the release stated.
To reserve an appointment, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov or call the bilingual COVID-19 Vaccine Navigation Help Desk at 1-844-542-8201.
The UA site is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. but will soon operate as a 24/7 vaccination center.
