Tucson police search for missing woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department are searching for 74-year-old Viviana Freeman, who was last seen at a Walmart in the Midvale Park Shopping Center on Valencia Road on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Freeman is 5 feet, 1 one inch tall, about 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a black top and black pants, according to a tweet from the police department.
Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts should call 911.
