Tucson police search for missing woman

🚨🚨Missing Vulnerable Adult🚨🚨



74-year-old Viviana Freeman was last seen yesterday around 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart located near Valencia/Midvale Park. Mrs. Freeman is approx. 5’1”, 140 lbs and was last seen wearing a black top and black pants. If you see her, pls call 911. pic.twitter.com/F10EB1Tr93