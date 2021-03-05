Tucson police search for missing woman

Viviana Freeman, 74, was reported missing in Tucson, Ariz. on Thursday, March 4, 2021. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | March 5, 2021 at 3:14 PM MST - Updated March 5 at 3:14 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators with the Tucson Police Department are searching for 74-year-old Viviana Freeman, who was last seen at a Walmart in the Midvale Park Shopping Center on Valencia Road on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Freeman is 5 feet, 1 one inch tall, about 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a black top and black pants, according to a tweet from the police department.

Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts should call 911.

